Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan pose as newlyweds in new poster from Satyaprem Ki Katha, fans say 'feels weird seeing her...'

The new poster of Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is all set to release in the cinemas this coming Thursday. With the release date coming close, the promotions are in full swing. On Wednesday, the leads shared a new poster of the film that had the fans surprised, for a rather unique reason.

On Wednesday, a day before the film’s release, both the actors posted a new poster of the film on their Instagram handles. The caption of the picture read: “Aaj ke baad… #satyapremKiKatha aapki”. The picture shows Kartik and Kiara – in wedding attire – looking at each other lovingly. Their families, from the film, can be seen standing with them. In the film, Supriya Pathak and Gajraj Rao play Kartik’s parents while Anuradha Patel and Siddharth Randeria play Kiara’s parents. The picture is seemingly shot at the lead’s wedding in the film with the mandap and the venue in full view.

Fans appreciated the post and seem excited for the movie. One fan shared how she felt weird after seeing Kiara Advani in a bridal outfit next to someone other than Sidharth Malhotra. “Feels weird af seeing her in a bride’s dress next to someone other than Sid,” read the comment.

Another fan wrote in her appreciation that she finds Kiara one of the prettiest brides in Bollywood movies. They said, “Kiara is hands down one of the prettiest brides in Bollywood!! I loved all of her bridal wears but especially her in JJJ, LS, MS Dhoni and her real wedding with Sid were the highlights."

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were previously seen sharing screen space in the second part of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, where fans had loved their on-screen chemistry. Satyaprem Ki Katha is a musical romantic drama film directed by Sameer Vidwans and jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. The film will release in theatres on June 29.