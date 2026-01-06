Kiara Advani gives sneak peek of daughter Saraayah, enjoys me-time magazine reading with her 'mini' version

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi passes away at 81, funeral to be held in Pune
BOLLYWOOD
Kiara Advani introduced her daughter to the glamorous side of her mumma, and enjoyed reading the magazine read with her 'mini version'.
Kiara's recent Instagram Story clearly shows how much she is enjoying her motherhood phase. A while ago, she dropped a video in which she can be seen reading a magazine with her daughter, Saraayah. The brief glimpse of Saraayah's tiny hands is adorable.
"Me and my mini enjoying our Monday magazine read," she captioned the post. In July 2025, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, one of the most loved jodis of Bollywood, became three from two as they were blessed with a baby girl.
Announcing the birth of their daughter, the couple, via a joint post on Instagram, posted, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH."
On the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen in Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. She will be playing a character named Nadia in the film. The first look at Kiara from the movie was released in December last year. The film stars Yash in the lead role and is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas. It is directed by Geetu Mohandas and has been shot in both English and Kannada, with dubbed versions planned in several Indian languages. The film is set to release in theatres on March 19.
Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, will be seen next in VVAN: Force of the Forrest, where he stars opposite Tamannaah Bhatia. The film is directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Arunabh Kumar. The story is set in the forest regions of Central India and is based on Indian folklore. VVAN is scheduled to hit theatres on May 15.