Kiara Advani gets trolled for not holding her umbrella, letting security guard get drenched in rain

Credit: Manav Manglani/Instagram

Kiara Advani is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood, she recently appeared in films JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. On Tuesday, the actress stepped out when it was raining in Mumbai.

In the viral video, Kiara’s security guard can be seen holding an umbrella for her while they were getting wet in the rain. As soon as this video circulated, netizens started slamming the actress. One of them wrote, “Why can't they hold their own umbrellas.” The second one mentioned, “It's just rain darling relax.” The third one commented, “it might be easier to carry her own umbrella, like people do.”

The fourth one commented, “Bechara khud itna bhig rha hai body guard!!” The fifth one commented, “She's salt and going to melt under the rain.” The sixth person commented, “

If she hold that umbrella by herself instead the guards, probably it won't be that much of uncomfortable Oh my celebrities.”

Another person mentioned, “Hold ur own umbrella! What a attitude! That guy is drenched and all she cares for her hair.” The eight person wrote, “She should carry her umbrella herself also naa....and that guy....bhai tu gaawn jaakar dairy ka kam karle,essey jyada ejjat ka kaam hoga.” Another troll wrote, “Is she any president? Can’t hold her own umbrella acting as any special person, me rrre nepotic actress…”

Recently, Shershaah stars and rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani brought the internet down with their lovey-dovey banter. First, Kiara Advani took to Instagram and penned a cryptic note for her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. She wrote, "Sidharth Malhotra tu baatein to badi badi karta that, lekin tu bhi 'out of sight, out of mind' type ka banda nikala."

Sidharth Malhotra replied to her note, and wrote, "Oye sardarni mujhe na sab yaad hai, bhul hi nahi sakta. Aaj 6 baje milne aajunga." Kiara saw Sidharth's reply and confirmed that they will be on come together for an online date in the evening. Kiara shared Sidharth's reply and wrote, "Okay, then it's a date! Will be live on Instagram at 6 PM today." The Shershaah star added.