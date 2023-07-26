Kiara Advani gets kisses from mother-in-law as she walks the ramp at India Couture Week, fans say 'aisi saas sabko mile'

Kiara Advani walked the ramp in a stunning pink outfit at the India Couture Week and was showered with kisses from her mother-in-law, who was in the audience.

Actor Kiara Advani carried a shimmery pink outfit with a lot of grace as she walked the ramp as the showstopper for India Couture Week 2023. The highlight of her appearance was some PDA for her from mother-in-law Rimma Malhotra, who was in the audience.

Kiara walked for Falguni and Shane Peacock, wearing a shimmery pink blouse paired with a matching high-slit skirt and bright silver high heels. Kiara entered the stage and smiled at the paparazzi and audience, but there was someone special present in the audience as her biggest cheerleader. That was her mother-in-law and actor Sidharth Malhotra’s mother Rimma Malhotra. Kiara first gave some poses for the paps on the ramp and later received many flying kisses from Rimma in her praise. Kiara also took a brief pause on the ramp and blew several kisses at Rimma, who sat in the front row. She also made a heart sign with her hands.

Her husband and fellow actor Sidharth Malhotra was absent from the event, however. After the event, Rimma walked up to Kiara and gave her a hug as well as shook her hands. Their relatives and friends also hugged Kiara as they met and spoke to her.

Reacting to this mother and daughter-in-law bond, fans reacted to the various emerging videos and pictures from the event, a fan wrote, “This is sweet. PDA with in-laws.” “I love the way she respects, honors, and loves her mother-in-law,” the second comment read. Another user wrote, "Her mother-in-law cheering and giving her flying kisses is so adorable." and one comment also read, "Woah! She looks ravishing. And those kisses from mothers." One comment read, "Aisi saas sabko mile."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on 7 February 2023 at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Kiara Advani was last seen in the romantic drama film Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kartik Aaryan. The movie received positive reviews from the viewers and collected around Rs 125 crores at the box office. Fans will see Kiara next in Shankar’s Game Changer opposite Ram Charan.