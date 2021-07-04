Headlines

Kiara Advani flaunts HOT and toned body in yellow bikini, rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra reacts

Kiara was recently in the news after sultry photos from her hattrick shoot for ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani broke the internet.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 04, 2021, 12:03 PM IST

Kiara Advani is without a doubt one of the hottest divas of Bollywood. The Bollywood actress, who was last seen in 'Indoo Ki Jawani’ is breaking the internet these days with her throwback photos and videos. Kiara on Sunday (July 4), took to her Instagram and dropped a stunning bikini photo from her trip to the Maldives.

In the photo, Kiara can be seen flaunting her hot and toned body in a yellow bikini. She paired the look with a white cape and beige-coloured sombrero hat. Kiara can be seen posing for the camera near the swimming with beautiful blue skies and water in the background.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kiara’s rumoured beau, actor Sidharth Malhotra liked her photo. Actors Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, Navya Naveli Nanda among others also double tapped on the photo. Janhvi Kapoor took to the comments section and wrote, “Listen!!” with fire emojis while Bhumi Pednekar commented, “Babe,” with a fire emoji. Masaba Gupta also wrote, “Hot stuff,” with fire emojis in the comments.

Last month, Kiara shared a reel on Instagram giving fans a glimpse of her luxurious and fun stay at the Maldives when she last visited it. The actress looked super stunning in a pink bikini, minimal makeup, and large gold hoop earrings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kiara was recently in the news after photos from her hattrick shoot for ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani broke the internet. Posing on the sand, Kiara looks alluring as she gazed into the camera lens and struck a pose. This was her third-ever calendar picture for Dabboo Ratnani. Last year, Kiara's shot for Daboo's calendar created headlines settings the internet ablaze for posing with just a leaf. This is the third time in a row, that Kiara has shot for the calendar.

On the work front, Kiara will be next seen in 'Shershaah' opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She also has 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' in the pipeline.

