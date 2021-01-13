Kiara Advani exudes vintage vibes in photo that looks straight out of a postcard

On Wednesday, Bollywood star Kiara Advani treated fans to a gorgeous picture of herself exuding vintage vibes over the internet.

The 'Kabir Singh' star hopped on to Instagram and posted a picture in which the actor looked stunning.

Sporting a peach coloured one-shoulder dress with frills, Advani personified beauty with elegance.

The 'Indoo Ki Jawani' star is seen standing amid a picturesque view of a beautifully made building. Posing by keeping her hand on her lips, the 'Good Newwz' star mesmerised fans by her gorgeous looks. Keeping it simple yet effective, Advani captioned the post with a flower emoticon.

Celebrity followers including Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and lakhs of fans liked the post. The picture shared by the 'Machine' star is from a photo-shoot by celebrity photographer Badoo Ratnani.

Heaping praises on Advani and the shoot, Ratnani wrote in the comments section, "Absolutely Stunning shoot today."

Take a look at the picture here:

Of late, the actor was quite active on social media and has been updating fans of her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Most recently, Kiara Advani shared a few video clips of herself sweating it out at the gym.



Earlier, the actress set the temperatures soaring by sharing a stunning picture of her from the picturesque location of Maldives, where she celebrated her New year.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in 'Indoo Ki Jawani'. Next, she will be seen in 'Shershaah' alongside rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara also has 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'jug Jug Jeeyo' in her kitty.