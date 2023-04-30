Kiara Advani celebrates with Kartik Aaryan as she wraps shoot for Satyaprem Ki Katha, says 'its a journey i'll never...'

Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan

Kiara Advani recently tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra in a lavish wedding. The actress resumed work right after marriage and was seen shooting for her upcoming movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. Know, wrapping up the shoot for her film, the actress penned a heartfelt note on social media.

On Saturday, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram and shared some BTS pics from the shoot of her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha and penned an emotional note. The actress called the shoot of the film a memorable journey and wrote, “A film very close to my heart, a journey I will never forget, an experience I will cherish forever. Fortunate to have worked with the most passionate cast and crew who have put their heart and soul into our film. I’ve made new friends on this journey who I will love and value forever.”

Thanking everyone in the team, the actress wrote, “My director @sameervidwans Sir, you’ve created magic , @kartikaaryan @shareenmantri @karandontsharma I’ll miss the trinity @gajrajrao Sir #SupriyaPathak Ma’am @anooradha_patel Maasi @siddharthranderia Sir @shikhatalsania and our entire cast Thank you for making me a better performer with your stellar performances.. @kamera002 you’re the best Sajid Sir @nadiadwalagrandson @namahpictures and team for making the journey soooo smooth..and to my very own squad Thank you for being my solid support through this challenging role @makeupbylekha @mehakoberoi @natashavohra6 @raveesh_dhanu @jubinrajeshdesai. Can’t wait to share our world with you in cinemas on the 29th of June.”

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha is a musical romantic drama starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani along with Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, and Ritu Shivpuri among others. The movie is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures and is set for a theatrical release on June 29.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani was last seen in the movie Jugjugg Jeeyo. Other than Satyaprem Ki Katha, the actress will also be seen sharing the screen with Ram Charan in Shankar’s next movie titled Game Changer.

