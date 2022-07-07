Kiara Advani can't take her eyes off Sidharth Malhotra in viral video, netizens say 'get married already'

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani/Viral Bhayani

On Wednesday evening, rumoured couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were snapped at the Mumbai airport together. One of the most talked-about star couple of recent times, Sidharth and Kiara's onscreen and offscreen chemistry, both often become a talking point on scoial media. So, when the rumoured celebrity couple were snapped together at the airport, fans couldn't help but notice how Kiara couldn't keep her eyes off Sidharth.

About their relationship, neither Kiara nor Sidharth has ever confirmed dating each other nor spoken about being together, in public. However, with the kind of chemistry the too have, fans can only keep speculating if something's brewing between the two.

When the two got snapped at the airport recently, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video of the duo on his Instagram handle. As soon as the video made it's way onto social media, fans hopped onto the comments section and left sweet messages for the rumoured couple. "Cutest couple," commented an Instagram user. "Get married already," wrote another, "Best couple," wrote yet another user.

Check out Kiara and Siddharth video at the airport below:

About a month ago, it was rumoured that Sidharth and Kiara had decided to part ways. While there was no official confirmation, like there is none about their relationship, Sidharth was later seen accompanying Kiara at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid bash. Their appearance, photos an videos together from the bash put all rumours to rest. Days later, Sidharth was also seen hugging Kiara at Bhool Bhulaiyaa's screening in Mumbai.

Recently, while speaking to Navbharat Times, Kiara Advani shared her take on her rumoured relationship and reported break-up with Sidharth. Kiara said, "I don’t want to say anything about this. Even when I am not saying anything, people are writing. So when I do say something, I do not know what all people will write. Whenever I feel I will definitely speak on this issue. Right now I am very happy in both my personal and professional life."

On the work front, Kiara has RC15 in the pipeline, while Sidharth has Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna and Yodha co-starring Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.