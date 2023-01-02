Kiara Advani calls Sidharth Malhotra and Manish Malhotra her ‘favourite Malhotras’

Credit: Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, one of the most favorite couples of Bollywood, were seen celebrating the new year together in Dubai. Amid their marriage rumors, on Sunday, the Shershah actress shared a photo of her enjoying the new year with fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Sidharth Malhotra.

The actress re-shared the photo on her Instagram story that was originally posted by Manish Malhotra and captioned it as ‘Favourite Malhotras’. Initially, Manish Malhotra shared a photo on Instagram in which he twinned with Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar in black whereas Kiara could be seen stunning in a green shimmery dress and captioned the pic as ‘Wishing you all a wonderful New Year”.

The rumoured couple attended a New Year party along with Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra. Talking about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s rumoured relationship, the two came close while working for the movie Shershah and since then have been in talks for the undeniable chemistry. The actress even confirmed on Koffee With Karan 7 that they are more than close friends. According to the media reports, the lovebirds are set to tie knots in February at Jaisalmer according to reports.

A source was quoted telling ETimes, "Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary, mehendi, haldi, and Sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will take place on the 6th. The wedding is slated to take place at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. It is going to be a lavish event with high security."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in a spy thriller opposite lady superstar Rashmika Mandana, the film titled Mission Majnu is all set to release on 20th Jan on Netflix. On the other hand, Govinda Naam Mera star Kiara Advani will be seen opposite Ram Charan in Shankar’s next directional and the actress will also play the lead in Satyaprem Ki Katha, a musical romantic movie starring Kartik Aaryan.

