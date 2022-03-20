Headlines

Kiara Advani calls Juhi Chwala ‘aunty’, says she won’t ‘kill her’

Kiara Advani said that she was never exposed to any film business stories as a child.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 20, 2022, 07:55 AM IST

On the show Social Media Star, Kiara Advani discussed her 'complicated' family background with Ashish Chanchalani and Janice Sequiera. Saaed Jaffrey and Ashok Kumar, two veteran actors, are connected to Kiara. However, the connection is not completely straight.

Kiara said, “Basically, my grandfather got married and my nani–who he got remarried to, is the daughter of Ashok Kumar. So by marriage, I am related to Ashok Kumar. My grandfather’s brother is Saeed Jaffrey. But the sad part is, I have never met either of them. I got to know more about them, once I started telling my parents that I wanted to get into films.”

Kiara said that she was never exposed to any film business stories as a child.

She said that her parents were childhood acquaintances with two actors she had never met... with exception of Juhi aunty (Juhi Chawla), a childhood acquaintance of her father's.

Responding to this, Janice said, “You just called her Juhi aunty!”

Kiara responded, “I don’t think she will kill me. She was the only person I met. She is very grounded. I never felt that she was a huge film star, and she was just like my parent’s friends. We would meet at birthday parties. I would be dancing and choreographing dances with her kids. I was one of those kids. All of them would be my backup dancers. That would be the extent of the filminess.”

Also read: Inside Pics: Kiara Advani stuns in orange embroidered lehenga at sister Ishita's wedding

For the unversed, Kiara Advani's sister got married to Karma Vivan in an intimate private ceremony in Goa on Saturday, March 5. The 'Good Newwz' actress looked extremely beautiful in an orange embroidered lehenga at her sister's wedding festivities 

 

Kiara Advani was most recently seen in Sidharth Malhotra's film 'Shershaah,' which was one of the year's biggest hits. She will soon be seen in Varun Dhawan's ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’.

