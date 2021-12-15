Kiara Advani buys luxurious Audi A8L, its whopping price will shock you

Kiara Advani has been a part of some of the most successful films such as 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Kabir Singh', and 'Good Newwz' in the Hindi film industry in the recent past. The actor is again in news as she has bought a new luxurious sedan Audi A8 worth a whopping sum of Rs 1.58 crore.

Audi India took to Twitter India on Wednesday, December 15 and shared the news. "Progress and creativity go hand in hand. We’re happy to welcome @advani_kiara

to the Audi experience. #FutureIsAnAttitude #AudiA8L", the company tweeted.

Progress and creativity go hand in hand. We’re happy to welcome @advani_kiara to the Audi experience.#FutureIsAnAttitude #AudiA8L pic.twitter.com/CuGimQDJok — Audi India (@AudiIN) December 15, 2021



The German luxury car manufacturer had launched the fourth generation of its flagship sedan, the Audi A8 L in February last year. With striking design and a futuristic luxury experience, the sedan boasts of an innovative touchscreen operating concept, host of luxury features and infotainment options.

In August this year, filmmaker Karan Johar had also added a silver Audi A8L to his collection of premium cars. Audi India's Instagram page had then posted a picture of Karan standing beside his swanky new car and had written, "Evolution meets performance. Welcome, @karanjohar, to the Audi experience. #AudiA8L".

Kiara will be seen next in Karan Johar-backed 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' opposite Varun Dhawan. The family relationship drama is set to release on 24 June 2022. She also received critical acclaim for her nuanced performance in 'Shershaah', the biopic of Param Vir Chakra-awardee Captain Vikram Batra. The actress portrayed Vikram Batra's girlfriend Dimple Cheema in the film. Her chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra, who played the Kargil war hero, was loved by the audience.