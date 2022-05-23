Kiara Advani breaks silence on her marriage plans, says 'I'm well settled..'

Kiara Advani/Instagram

In the presence of the film's main cast, the trailer for Jug Jugg Jeeyo was released yesterday. Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor star in the film, which is directed by Raj Mehta. The lead cast of Jug Jugg Jeeyo was asked about a variety of topics at the trailer launch. Kiara Advani was asked about her plans to settle down and marry.

Giving a befitting reply to the reporter asking when she will be 'well settled', Kiara said "Without marriage, I can be well settled, right? I am well settled. I am doing work. I am earning and I am happy."

One reported asked Anil Kapoor, Aap purane khiladi hai... Varun ne haal hi mein shaadi ki hai. Kiara bhi 1-2 saal mein shaadi karengi. Toh aapne koi tips di thi unhe?"

Varun took the mic and answered him saying, "Tere maa-baap gaye the rishta le ke?" The reporter replied, "Nahi." Varun continued, "Toh phir kaisa pata tujhe ki shaadi karne wali hai?"

At the same event, producer Karan Johar opened up on the recent pan-India blockbuster RRR, KGF Chapter 2 success in north India, and said that we shouldn't compete with each other, and celebrate the global acceptance of 'Indian' films.

Karan was asked about his thoughts on regional films like RRR and KGF Chapter 2 overtaking Bollywood during the trailer launch of his new production venture, Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Karan instantly replied to the query saying, "Hum bahut garv ke saath keh sakte hai ki hum Hindustani cinema ka hissa hai. So when RRR, Pushpa, and KGF have done wonders at the box office, we can proudly say it is Indian cinema. We are proud of all those films. They have taken our cinema to a new level. Prashanth Neel sir, Rajamouli saab, and Sukumar have proved that we can go so much further."

Also read: Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's film showcases troubled marriages with apt comical touch

The love drama, directed by Raj and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, will be the team's second collaboration following the hit Good Newwz, which starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani star in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which began filming in Chandigarh in December last year and stars YouTuber Prajakta Koli and TV programme presenter Maniesh Paul.