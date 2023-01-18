Kiara Advani blushes as paps ask her about wedding date with Sidharth Malhotra. Watch

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

The rumours around Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's relationship is getting stronger with each passing day. Shershaah's co-stars often give away major hints about their bond, and they give away couple goals to their fans.

Last night, Kiara attended Sidharth's upcoming movie, Mission Majnu's screening. Advani arrived after Nora Fatehi, Sajid Khan, and other guests, but she stole the limelight. The entire media was focusing on Sid-Kiara, and they were busy looking too good. Kiara even hugged Sidharth with happiness, and the latter was there with him while interacting with other guests. This video itself proves that Kiara's presence means a lot to Sidharth.

Here's the video

While posing for the media, one of the paparazzi teased Kiara about the rumoured wedding date of Sidharth Malhotra. As soon as pap commented 'madam February 6,' Advani laughed and walked further to meet other guests.

Here's the video

Two days ago, Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his 38th birthday. On his special occasion, Kiara Advani dropped a scenic picture wishing him. In the photo, the rumoured lovebirds are seen staring into each other's eyes against a beautiful scenic view background.

Sharing the photo, Kiara wrote, "Whatcha lookin at birthday boy" and added a cake, monkey, confetti, and eyes filled with heart emoji. The birthday boy is seen wearing a camouflaged-printed cap with a black jacket, while the actress is seen wearing a green cap. Ananya Panday took to the comments section and wrote, "I think I took this picture cuties!!!!".

The photo is from Sidharth and Kiara's last New Year vacation in Ranthambore, in which they were joined by Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter who were dating back then. In the Koffee With Karan episode last year, Ishaan confirmed his break-up with his Khaali Peeli co-star Ananya. On the work front, Kiara will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.