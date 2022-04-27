Kiara Advani asked 'kisko bhoolna chahengi' amid rumours of breakup with Sidharth Malhotra

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is making headlines because of her personal life. There are rumours that Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra have now parted ways.

On Tuesday, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan were seen promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. At an event, Kiara was asked, “aap kise bhoolna chaahengi.” To which, Kiara replied, “Every single person who I met in life has added to my life, toh main kisi ko bhula nahi chahungi.” The video of the same is going viral on social media.

A number of citizens have reacted to the post. One of them wrote, “What a weird question to ask.” The second one mentioned, “What a stupid question and where was the bang in her answer that's an obvious answer and as an artist she won't take anyone's name kuch bhi matlab.”

The third person mentioned, “Indirectly puch rahe hain media wale ki breakup hogaya hai ki nai.” The fourth one wrote, “Ye kya mtlb indirectly personal question puchre gjb.” The fifth one commented, “Yeh sawal kis taraf jaa raha hai sabko pata hai.”

Though the actors never made their relationship official, they were often spotted together at several locations in Mumbai. While the main reason for their separation is not known yet, a source close to BollywoodLife.com was quoted telling the entertainment portal, "Sidharth and Kiara have parted ways. The couple has stopped meeting each other as they have fallen out of love. The reason behind their separation is best known to them. But their breakup is indeed disheartening. Sidharth and Kiara bonded very well and there was a time where many thought they'll end up getting hitched, however, fate decided otherwise."

Meanwhile, the two actors will be seen in interesting films this year. Sidharth has spy thriller Mission Majnu which also marks the Bollywood debut of South sensation Rashmika Mandanna, an action franchise Yodha and comedy Thank God with him. Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara will be seen in the family drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo and romantic comedy Govinda Naam Mera, both of which are being produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.