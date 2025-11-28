Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra name their baby girl Saraayah Malhotra; here's what it means
BOLLYWOOD
While Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani did not reveal how they landed on the name Saraayah for their daughter, sources suggest that it might have been inspired by the Hebrew word Sarah, which means princess.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who welcomed their baby girl in July this year, have finally introduced their little angel to the world, honouring her with a beautiful name. On Friday, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took to their Instagram accounts to announce the name of their princess. Sharing a photo of holding their baby's tiny feet, the couple wrote, "From our prayers, to our arms our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra सरायाह मल्होत्रा."
For the unversed, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani announced the arrival of their first child on July 15. They wrote, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. – Kiara and Sidharth.”