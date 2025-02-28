Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their first child together.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their first child together. The actress made the special announcement via Instagram on Friday. In the photo, Kiara and Sidharth could be seen holding a pair of cream-coloured baby booties. The caption of their post read, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, one of Bollywood's most adorable couples, got married in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at the Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The couple later hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai.

Earlier, in an interview, speaking about her love story with Sidharth Malhotra, the Shershaah actress shared how the actor always felt like “home" to her. Kiara Advani told ABP News last year, "For me, he just felt like home. Everything I was with him, I just felt like I was home. That says a lot because I do come from a home where there is a lot of love, nurturing, and pampering, all of us to each other. It is such a fulfilling home that I come from that to feel the same thing with someone else, I just knew that this is it."