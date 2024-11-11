Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina reportedly started dating each other while filming their debut film The Archies.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina made their acting debut in the teenage musical coming-of-age drama The Archies. The Zoya Akhtar directorial also marked the debut of Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. While the Netflix original film was being shot, Suhana and Agastya reportedly started dating each other. There have also been rumours that Khushi is dating Vedang.

Khushi Kapoor and her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor recently went to Maldives in the October last week. It was reported that their boyfriends Vedang Raina and Shikhar Pahariya also accompanied them on the same trip. Now, a picture from the trip has surfaced online in which Khushi is seen flaunting Vedang's name on her bracelet. In the viral picture, Khushi is seen wearing a red bikini. The beads of her bracelet seem to spell out Vedang's name.





Meanwhile, in an interview with PTI, Khushi and Vedang were asked if they would be willing to star oppsoite each other in a film. Kapoor replied, "Yeah, 100 per cent! I feel like when you are comfortable with a person, it makes things less hard, and you don't get nervous as much because you are in the comfort of the other person. So definitely." Raina answered, "Yes, most definitely! I think we have known each other for a while now and there is a lot of comfort with us, comfort on set, comfort in our companionship. We would love to do a film for sure."

While Khushi Kapoor's second film hasn't been announced yet, Vedang Raina's second movie was the recently released Jigra, in which he played Alia Bhatt's brother. The Vasan Bala directorial and Karan Johar production released in October and flopped majorly at the box office.

