Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her theatrical debut in Loveyapa, which will be her first theatrical release, alongside Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan.

Recently, she opened up about being teased for her appearance as a young girl and how she was often compared to her sister Janhvi Kapoor and her late mother, Sridevi. She also shared that no one should be judged for taking care of their skin or getting fillers.

In an interview with Indian Express, Khushi described it as a "vicious cycle" and explained, "When I was a young girl, I was made fun of for how I looked. I didn’t look like my mother or sister. Your self-esteem takes a hit when you’re a child. I became very interested in vanity and wanting to look a certain way, and I don’t think that’s a bad thing, especially when I know these are the things people point out."

The 24-year-old star clarified that she hasn't had the "hundred things" people often claim, but she sees it as just a part of self-care.

"I am not saying that it is something that people should or shouldn’t do. I haven’t done the hundred things that people have said that. Skincare, fillers, I don’t think these are the things a person should be scrutinised for," she mentioned.

Khushi mentioned that if someone is honest about whether they’ve had fillers or not, people wouldn’t have a problem with it. She shared how she was judged for her looks as a young girl and was called names, but when she decided to change her appearance, she faced criticism once again.

​​In addition to Loveyapa, Khushi will also be seen in Nadaaniyan, starring Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, in his Bollywood debut. The film is set to release directly on Netflix.