Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor, who debuted with The Archies in 2023, often fuel dating rumours by attending events together or posing for photos on social media. Khushi Kapoor has now added fuel to the fire by flaunting a VK necklace on Instagram. Khushi Kapoor recently shared a series of photos on Instagram, dressed in a black crop top and blue denim shorts, borrowed from her sister Jhanvi Kapoor. However, what caught everyone's attention was the VK necklace that the actress was wearing, seemingly hinting at the initials of rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina and herself.

Posting a series of photos, Nadaaniyan actress Khushi Kapoor wrote, "Home...@janhvikapoor sorry I wore ur shorts I will keep them back." While Janhvi Kapoor reacted to the post by saying, "Pls put shorts back in my cupboard," fans, in the comments section, were quick to notice the initial necklace around Khushi Kapoor's neck.

Despite several hints over the past several months, neither Khushi Kapoor nor Vedang Raina has still commented on their dating rumours.

On the work front, Khushi Kapoor was last seen in Loveyapa opposite Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan. The film failed to perform well at the box office despite garnering positive reviews. Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa was released in theatres on February 7. The film marked the big-screen debut of both, Khushi Kapoor and Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan. Up next, Khushi Kapoor will be seen in the romantic drama film Nadaaniyan opposite Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. The film, backed by Karan Johar, will be released on Netflix sometime this year.

