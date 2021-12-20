Khushi Kapoor drops sizzling hot bedroom mirror selfie, Suhana Khan reacts

Khushi Kapoor, who is one of the most popular star kids, often shares her sizzling hot pictures on social media. On Sunday, she shared a jaw-dropping bedroom mirror selfie in a brown short dress, on Instagram.

Khushi Kapoor posted a beautiful picture in which she can be seen wearing a sexy mini dress, teamed up with a small mini handbag. She stunned her fans with her bold and on-point eye makeup. Also, she gave a glimpse of her bedroom. As soon as she dropped her picture, her fans and friends started commenting on it.

Star kids including Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor also commented on her photo. Suhana dropped heart eye emoticons, while Shanaya commented, “Princessss.” One of her fans wrote, “You’re just wow.” The second user mentioned, “Nice dress.”

Take a look:

Daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan has been limelight since his brother's Aryan Khan arrest in a drugs case in Mumbai. She is already popular on social media with 2.3 million followers on Instagram, whom she regularly treats with her sexy and hot pictures. The actress is rumoured to make her debut in ‘The Archies’ - the Netflix adaptation of famous American comic series of the same name.

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor is the younger daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi. Her elder sister Janhvi has already made her mark in Bollywood with good performances in films like 'Dhadak' and 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. Khushi Kapoor is the third star kid rumoured to be attached to the Netflix project ‘The Archies’. Zoya Akhtar is confirmed as the director of the film and Khushi, Agastya, and Suhana will reportedly make their debuts with this film.