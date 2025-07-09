Khushi Kapoor burns the internet with her dance moves, fans say 'OMG, that's your thing': Watch viral video

Janhvi Kapoor surprised herfans when she dropped her dance video on social media and burned the internet.

While Janhvi Kapoor is already known for her impressive dancing skills in films, her sister Khushi Kapoor hasn’t shown much of that side until now. On Wednesday, Khushi surprised her fans by posting a fun dance reel on Instagram, grooving to the track All The Stars.

She captioned the video, “Didn’t think I’d ever do a reel trend hehe just for fun.” The post quickly gained attention, with fans cheering her on and saying that dancing suits her well. Many called it “her thing,” appreciating her natural flair and confidence.

Khushi’s Journey So Far

Khushi made her acting debut with The Archies on Netflix. This year, she appeared in two films, Loveyapa and Nadaaniyan. While Loveyapa was released in theatres and failed at the box office, Nadaaniyan premiered on Netflix. Sadly, both films didn’t get a great response, and Khushi, along with co-star Ibrahim Ali Khan, was trolled for her performance in Nadaaniyan.

What’s Next for Khushi?

At the moment, Khushi hasn’t announced any new films officially. However, her father, producer Boney Kapoor, had hinted that she might star in Mom 2, a sequel to Sridevi’s popular film Mom. The news didn’t sit well with many fans online, and the film hasn’t been confirmed yet.