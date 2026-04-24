Khushalii Kumar becomes TVF heroine, will be seen in Sapne vs Everyone 2, calls it 'dream come true' moment

Khushalii Kumar opened up about starring in TVF's show Sapne vs Everyone Season 2, and shared her thoughts about working with Arunabh Kumar and his visionary team.

Actor Khushalii Kumar, daughter of T-Series' Gulshan Kumar, is elated as she'll soon be seen in TVF series Sapne Vs Everyone Season 2. Sharing her excitement of working with TVF and its co-founder, Arunabh Kumar, Khushalii dropped a personal note on Instagram. She said, "I have always wanted to work with the pioneers of Post Internet Era Storytelling in India- TVF & Mr. Arunabh Kumar, who have given such memorable characters & worlds like Panchayat & Pitchers. Sapne Vs Everyone-2 is truly a dream come true…My first collaboration with TVF (@theviralfever), and honestly, it couldn’t have been a better one."

Not YRF, but Khushalii wanted to be a TVF heroine

She further thanked Arunabh for putting faith in her and giving her a chance to prove her acting skills. "A very special thank you to @arunabhkumar Sir for trusting me with this, for believing I could be a part of this world, and for opening the doors to a space that has created stories & characters, so many of us have grown up watching. Very much like a YRF Heroine, becoming a TVF character is like having a legacy."

The actress went to jot down her experience of working with her co-stars, Ambrish Verma, and added, "Working with @koshyvijay has been a delight and a huge shoutout to @ambrishverma3011, who only made this journey special; his storytelling and honesty bring a rare kind of simplicity to everything. Really excited (and a little emotional) for you all to watch Sapne vs Everyone."

About Sapne vs Everyone 2

The second season of the popular show Sapne vs Everyone stars Paramvir Singh Cheema and Ambrish in the leads. The show will stream on Prime Video from May 1. The upcoming season is already building strong anticipation among audiences.