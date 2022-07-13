Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 star Vidyut Jammwal to tie the knot with Nandita Mahtani in London?

Headlines

Not Salman Khan, but this actor was first choice for Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun

'After Article 370 abrogation, people living life according to their own wishes': J-K LG

Meet the engineer-turned-banker with Rs 7.08 crore salary, he heads Rs 6,79,000 crore company

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap locks lips with fiance Shane Gregoire in adorable pics from engagement bash

Kala Lumyo, the Tamilians of Moreh in Manipur facing threat amid violence in state

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Salman Khan, but this actor was first choice for Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Friendship Day 2023: 5 amazing activities to do in Delhi NCR with your best friends

Viral video: 12-year-old attacked by stray dogs in Ghaziabad society, rescued by delivery boy

10 places to visit during monsoon season

Birbal to Man Singh: 9 Navaratnas of Mughal emperor Akbar

10 Predators that hunt crocodiles

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

ASI resumes survey of Gyanvapi complex, army personnel killed in J&K, Haryana violence & more | News Wrap, Aug 05

Kutch Express: Manasi Parekh, Viraf Patel, Darsheel Safary talk about their days of struggle

ASI continues survey at Gyanvapi complex, Muslim side present at mosque

Not Salman Khan, but this actor was first choice for Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap locks lips with fiance Shane Gregoire in adorable pics from engagement bash

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 star Vidyut Jammwal to tie the knot with Nandita Mahtani in London?

Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani got engaged last year in a private ceremony and revealed the good news to their fans a few days later.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 03:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vidyut Jammwal is currently basking in the success of his recent release Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha and the actor has another reason to add to his celebrations as it is being reported that Vidyut is soon going to marry his fiance fashion designer Nandita Mahtani in London.

As per a report in ETimes, the Sanak actor will be travelling to London this month to tie the knot with Nandita who is already there in the England capital. The report also states that the two lovebirds might have already tied the knot with each other and will soon share the good news with their fans.

Vidyut and Nandita's engagement last year was also a very hush-hush affair as the two kept it a secret until they revealed the news themselves on their social media handles. Vidyut took to his Instagram on September 13 and shared two photos, one in which the two adventure freaks are seen rock climbing while holding hands with each other.

In his second photo, the couple is seen standing in front of the Taj Mahal with their back to the camera and captioned it, "Did it the COMMANDO way (engagement ring) 01/09/21". The actor has starred in three action movies in the Commando franchise portraying the character of Captain Karanvir Singh Dogra.

READ | Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 star Vidyut Jammwal reveals if he'll work with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff | Exclusive

Talking about his most recent release, Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 is the direct sequel to his 2020 actioner titled Khuda Haafiz, which was set against the backdrop of the 2008 financial crisis and was premiered on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, and Shiv Panditt starred in supporting roles in the prequel.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Highest grossing R-rated film ever earned $1 billion; it's not Fifty Shades of Grey, Deadpool, It, Matrix, Oppenheimer

Wordle 775 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 3

Easily transfer WhatsApp chat history on Android and iOS using QR code method, here's how

What is viral weight loss drug Ozempic? How diabetes medicine is being used by actors to lose fat fast?

Ram Gopal Varma says Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan 'put a brake' on South wave: ‘It stopped the myth that…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE