Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 star Vidyut Jammwal to tie the knot with Nandita Mahtani in London?

Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani got engaged last year in a private ceremony and revealed the good news to their fans a few days later.

Vidyut Jammwal is currently basking in the success of his recent release Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha and the actor has another reason to add to his celebrations as it is being reported that Vidyut is soon going to marry his fiance fashion designer Nandita Mahtani in London.

As per a report in ETimes, the Sanak actor will be travelling to London this month to tie the knot with Nandita who is already there in the England capital. The report also states that the two lovebirds might have already tied the knot with each other and will soon share the good news with their fans.

Vidyut and Nandita's engagement last year was also a very hush-hush affair as the two kept it a secret until they revealed the news themselves on their social media handles. Vidyut took to his Instagram on September 13 and shared two photos, one in which the two adventure freaks are seen rock climbing while holding hands with each other.

In his second photo, the couple is seen standing in front of the Taj Mahal with their back to the camera and captioned it, "Did it the COMMANDO way (engagement ring) 01/09/21". The actor has starred in three action movies in the Commando franchise portraying the character of Captain Karanvir Singh Dogra.

READ | Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 star Vidyut Jammwal reveals if he'll work with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff | Exclusive

Talking about his most recent release, Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 is the direct sequel to his 2020 actioner titled Khuda Haafiz, which was set against the backdrop of the 2008 financial crisis and was premiered on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, and Shiv Panditt starred in supporting roles in the prequel.