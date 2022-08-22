Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 OTT release: When, where to watch Vidyut Jammwal's actioner

Vidyut Jammwal in Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2/ZEE5 Twitter

Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha, starring Vidyut Jammwal in the leading role, hit the theatres on July 8 to favourable reviews from the audience and the critics. Apart from the Commando actor, the action film also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Sheeba Chaddha in prominent roles.

Now, the film is ready for its streaming release on the ZEE5 as the OTT giant took to its Twitter account on Monday, August 2 and made the announcement. Sharing the digital release date as September 2, it wrote, "The line between right and wrong blurs when it comes to family. Witness the story of a father who goes all the way out for his family. Watch Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 - Agni Pariksha from 2nd September, only on #ZEE5."

Directed by Faruk Kabir, the sequel takes forward the story of Sameer (Jammwal) and Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi) who, after overcoming all odds, find a ray of sunshine when they adopt a girl child, Nandini and their family is complete. But their happiness is short-lived as in a bizarre twist of fate, Nandini gets kidnapped on her way back from school, and Sameer takes it upon himself to get her back home safely.

Vidyut's recently released film is the direct sequel to his 2020 actioner titled Khuda Haafiz set against the backdrop of the 2008 financial crisis and was premiered on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, and Shiv Panditt starred in supporting roles in the prequel.



Meanwhile, as Vidyut has himself played prominent roles in Tamil and Telugu films, we at DNA in an exclusive conversation asked him his opinion on the ongoing North vs South cinema debate. The actor stated that even if we consider the Indian film industry as one big home, the internal fights always break the unity as he said, "Scene kya hai na, apni country mein....apne gharwale hi humare kapde utaar dete hai. That's the truth."