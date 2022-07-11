Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 box office collection day 3: Vidyut Jammwal's actioner mints Rs 6.15 crore in opening weekend

Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2/File photo

Directed by Faruk Kabir, Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha was released in the theatres on July 8 to favourable reviews from the audience and the critics. Apart from the Commando actor, the action film also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Sheeba Chaddha in the prominent role.

Taking to his Twitter account on Monday, July 11, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film has earned Rs 6.15 crore in its opening weekend as he wrote, "#KhudaHaafiz2 gathers speed after a sluggish start on Day 1... Day 2 and 3 witness good gains... Tier-2 and #Tier-3 centres are driving its biz... Needs to equal/surpass Day 1 biz on Day 4... Fri 1.30 cr, Sat 1.72 cr, Sun 3.13 cr. Total: ₹ 6.15 cr. #India biz."

In his next tweet, he also mentioned that the major business of Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 is coming from Delhi-Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai centres. His tweet read, "#KhudaHaafiz2 contribution from two major *circuits* - #Mumbai [28.55%] and #DelhiUP [25.41%] - adds up to approx 54% of all-#India biz.".

Vidyut's recently released film is the direct sequel to his 2020 actioner titled Khuda Haafiz set against the backdrop of 2008 financial crisis and was premiered on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, and Shiv Panditt starred in supporting roles in the prequel.



READ | Khuda Haafiz 2 star Vidyut Jammwal reveals if he'll work with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff | Exclusive

Meanwhile, as Vidyut has himself played prominent roles in Tamil and Telugu films, we at DNA in an exclusive conversation recently asked him his opinion on the ongoing North vs South cinema debate. The actor stated that even if we consider the Indian film industry as one big home, the internal fights always break the unity as he said, "Scene kya hai na... apni country mein.... apne gharwale hi humare kapde utaar dete hai. That's the truth."