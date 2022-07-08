Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha Twitter review: Moviegoers hail Vidyut Jammwal's 'top-notch' act

Khuda haafiz 2/Poster-Twitter

Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha Twitter review: Actor Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi starrer Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha released in the theatres today (July 8). A Panorama Studios and Action Hero Films, Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha is written and directed by Faruk Kabir, produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh, Ram Mirchandani, with music by Mithoon and Vishal Mishra, co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, Hasnain Husaini and Santosh Shah.

The highly-anticipated action film, for which promotions were on in full swing up until recently, seems to have left the audience impressed, as one can assume from the positive reviews pouring in on Twitter for the film.

Moviegoers who booked the early morning shows of the film took to Twitter to share their opinion and largely, it seems like Vidyut Jammwal's brutal and intense action film -- Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha, has managed to sweep the audience off the floor with it "gripping" story and phenomenal performances.

"Today I watched #KhudaHaafizChapter2AgniPariksha movie, Amazing performance. And great action and acting. After a long time, saw such a big film on such a big screen, Thank you #KhudaHaafiz2 Team," wrote a Twitter user.

"#KhudaHaafiz2 1st half: I’m absolutely blown away! No joke: this is how an R-rated revenge action drama gets set up! #VidyutJammwal & #ShivaleekaOberoi in such great form highlighting several nuanced social topics. Sequel in its truest sense but way more disturbing!" tweeted another user.

"#KhudaHaafiz2Review #KhudaHaafiz2 makes Part 1 take a Back Seat. #VidyutJammwal is in full form, #ShivaleekaOberoi is phenomenal.

Super strong performances. #ShahRukhKhan fans to rejoice. Cinematography to music, everything is Top-Notch," tweeted yet another user.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with IANS, Vidyut explained what exactly the film's title and more precisely 'Agni Pariksha' means to him. 'Agni Pariksha' in English means an ordeal, an extremely unpleasant and difficult experience.

Talking to IANS about the film's title and how he would define it, Vidyut said: "Agni Pariksha is one of the most difficult things to go through for a human being and like in the Ramayana, the Agni Pariksha' took place. "The second part of the film the couple goes through an Agni Pariksha.... How a couple in a relationship has to go through turmoil because of the society."