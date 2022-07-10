Khuda Haafiz 2 box office collection: Vidyut Jammwal's actioner collects Rs 3 crore

Khuda Haafiz 2

Khuda Haafiz 2 box office collection day 2: Vidyut Jammwal's actioner maintains the momentum at the box office and collects Rs 1.75 crores on Saturday. The film collected Rs 1.25 crores on Friday, and when you compare the collection, there has been a slight upward trend, which is a positive sign. Going by the trend, it seems like Khuda Haafiz 2 will see a satisfactory jump on Sunday.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel posted the film's collection and stated that the film has collected Rs 3 crores till now. Sumit wrote, "#KhudaHaafiz2, Friday- Rs 1.25 cr. Saturday- Rs 1.75 cr. Total - Rs 3 cr nett. #India."

Khuda Haafiz 2 director Faruk Kabir considers his leading star as a 'Saathi.' Kabir stated that Vidyut has put his 'heart and soul' into this project. While speaking exclusively to DNA India, Faruk emphasised the fact that after doing two films with the Commando star, he will not find it easy to work with some other actor. "Vidyut has given so much to our films, that I will find it difficult to work with someone else."

Kabir also revealed to us that Vidyut supported the makers by compromising his remuneration for Khuda Haafiz 2. "Let me be honest, after giving hits, all actors get greedy, and they demand more money. But for Khuda Haafiz 2, Vidyut didn't ask for a bigger paycheck. He supported our vision. He wanted that our film should be a visual experience. Thus, he compromised on his fee. That's the reason why I think that Vidyut excels from others artists."

Faruk also shared that while shooting a heavy-duty dramatic scene, Vidyut got fainted for 5-10 minutes. "Vidyut has a lot to offer than being just 'an action star,' and he will prove it in this film. Can you imagine that an action expert like him has never fainted or injured performing action, but he got fainted while performing a dramatic scene? He was so much involved in the scene, he surrendered himself to the situation, to the script, and that's where Vidyut stand out."