Arjun recently shared a gratitude note, reflecting his cinematic growth from being a ‘boy’ in Ishaqzaade to a ‘man’ in Singham Again.

Arjun Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his recently released Singham Again. The actor plays the antagonist Danger Lanka in the film alongside a talented ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff. Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar make cameos in this Rohit Shetty’s cop franchise. In the action-packed drama, Arjun has been receiving praise for his performance from fans and critics alike.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun recently shared a gratitude note, reflecting his cinematic growth from being a ‘boy’ in Ishaqzaade to a ‘man’ in Singham Again. He also thanked Rohit Shetty for the ‘incredible role’ he offered and fans for their support. “Fifteen months ago, Rohit Shetty sir chose me for this incredible role, and from that moment, I dedicated myself to ensuring I wouldn't disappoint him, the fans of Singham or my audience. Today, your love has validated me as Danger Lanka! I am endlessly thankful for your support; your words resonate deeper than I can express.”

Arjun made his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films’ Ishaqzaade co-starring Parineeti Chopra. Reminiscing his journey, he further added, “The BOY you fell in love with in Ishaqzaade has grown into the MAN whose manic energy and madness you have embraced in Singham Again. Your belief in me means the world and your encouragement fuels my passion. Thank you for this amazing journey. #SinghamAgain."

Soon after his post surfaced, his industry friends like Ayushmann Khurrana, Bobby Deol, and Bhumi Pednekar among others liked and commented on his post. However, a section of netizens had divided opinions. A user wrote, “Khud ki taaref karne ki gandi aadat lag gayi hai.” The second user said, “Cars Acted Better than Arjun Kapoor in the movie.” The third user commented, “The expression of a wall is better than Arjun Kapoor..” “Seriously you need a reality check,” added another user.

Meanwhile, Singham Again is the third instalment of the Singham franchise. Backed by Jio Studios, Rohit Shetty Productions and Reliance Entertainment, the film has so far amassed Rs 86 crores as per reports.