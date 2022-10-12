Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Ananya Panday wraps shoot of film co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav

Credit: Ananya Panday/ Instagram

On Wednesday, Bollywood star Ananya Panday took to Instagram and announced that she has finished filming Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh.

Sharing the photos, Ananya Panday wrote, "My boys!!! WE MADE A MOVIE... it's a wrap on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan - the most fulfilling, wholesome, explorative & cathartic experience. I didn't know it was possible to love so many people at once but that`s what I felt every single day on set, for every single person associated with this film @arjunvarain.singh thank you for choosing me, holding my hand every step of the way, making this so collaborative and bringing the best energy on set!! I hope I made you proud."

Backed by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Kho Gaye Hum Khan also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav."@siddhantchaturvedi @gouravadarsh it's crazy how much we've become our characters through this journey, I feel the bond they share so strongly with you two. The best friends and co-actors a girl could ask for @zoieakhtar @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @reemakagti1 I always dreamed of working with you all in some way and I couldn`t have thought of a better way - thank you for trusting me @sharicsequeira I love you, here's to whatever`s next my people," Ananya added.

Debutant filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh has helmed Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which is a digital age story of three friends in the city of Bombay.(With inputs from ANI)