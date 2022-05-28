Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Adarsh Gourav smiles with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi in film's working still

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

The White Tiger actor Adarsh Gorav is currently shooting Zoya Akhtar and Reema Katgi's production Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Adarsh shared a candid shot of the trio, and it left fans excited.

In the image, the trio are chilling at the marine drive, and there are dressed up in uber-cool outfits. Gorav posted the image with the caption that says, "A pillow of winds. #khogayehumkahan."

Here's the image

As soon as Adarsh posted the image, many users left positive comments on the post, expressing their interest in the film. Irrfan's son Babil Khan also posted heart emojis. Another user added, "So excited for #khogayehumkahan." A netizen added, "Eagerly awaited!" Even Siddhant posted an image from their 30th day of shoot where the entire cast and crew are posing for the camera. Well, Ananya was missing from the photo, but it showcased the chill atmosphere of the sets.

Here's the image

Ananya and Siddhant were last seen in Gehraiyaan, and their chemistry was appreciated by the masses. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is directed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh. Apart from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya Panday will also be seen in the pan-India sports drama Liger with Vijay Deverakonda.

