Khel Khel Mein public review: Fans call Akshay Kumar 'baap of comedy', says 'he's back in full form'

Khel Khel Mein has opened with a positive critical reception and even the audience has welcomed Akshay Kumar into the comedy genre with open arms.

Akshay Kumar-starrer comedy drama Khel Khel Mein has finally arrived in the cinemas. After earning positive reviews from the critics, the movie is now garnering a super-positive reception from the masses. The public verdict for Muddassir Aziz's latest directorial is out, and the audience has given thumbs up to his remake of the Italian comedy-drama Perfect Strangers.

Khel Khel Mein stars an ensemble cast including, Akshay, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. However, the majority of fans are raving about Akki's return to the comedy genre, and calling him the scene-stealer. A fan wrote, "Khiladi #AkshayKumar started his 2nd inning with #KhelKhelMein & #Stree2. As a fan, I'm so proud of my favourite star Akshay Kumar sir. Khel khel mein 2:30 pm show booked and i will watch Stree 2 on Saturday."

Another fan wrote, "#KhelKhelMein is a perfect blend of comedy and emotions. Mudassar Aziz has done it so elegantly. Didn’t let any of the two elements overpower each other. Akshay Kumar, captain of the ship was impeccable. Excellent Job done by supporting cast. 4.25." A netizen wrote, "#KhelKhelMein Perfect combination of Comedy/Drama great performances loved it. Highly Recommend." Another netizen called Akshay Kumar, "Baap of comedy."

#KhelKhelMein is a perfect blend of comedy and emotions. Mudassar Aziz has done it so elegantly. Didn’t let any of the two elements to overpower each other. Akshay Kumar, captain of the ship was impeccable. Excellent Job done by supporting cast. 4.25 — anil sillay (@anilsillay) August 15, 2024

Khiladi #AkshayKumar started his 2nd inning with #KhelKhelMein & #stree2 . As a fan i'm so proud of my favorite star Akshay Kumar sir. Khel khel mein 2:30 pm show booked and i will watch Stree 2 on Saturday.pic.twitter.com/boELzUMiNk August 15, 2024

After seeing #AkshayKumar sir and his perfect comic timing after long time in #KhelKhelMein one thing is sure he is going to nailed it with his upcoming out and out comedy films #Housefull5 #Welcome3 & then the iconic #HeraPheri3



The OG Comedy King — Bhushan Khiladi (@Bhushanadhau1) August 15, 2024

Watched #KhelKhelMein with @akkians_delhi ....

What a superb experience...

Also talking about hilarious comedy scene in 1st half & 2nd also very good

Movie is just mind-blowing & @akshaykumar ki comedy

Go and watch in your near cinema #AkshayKumar #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/hq4UAPA4iK — AKSHAYKUMARNEWS (@Akkian_Gauravv) August 15, 2024

A fan wrote, "After seeing #AkshayKumar sir and his perfect comic timing after a long time in #KhelKhelMein one thing is sure he is going to nail it with his upcoming out and out comedy films #Housefull5 #Welcome3 & then the iconic #HeraPheri3."

Awarded 4 stars, DNA India wrote in the film review that Khel Khel Mein deserves applause for giving out a laugh-riot that also talks about homosexuality, abusive work relationships, and troubled marriage life sensitively. Khel Khel Mein was released in cinemas on August 15, along with Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 and John Abraham's Vedaa.

Read: Meet filmmaker who failed as actor, directed seven back-to-back blockbusters, later gave flops with Anil, Salman, now...