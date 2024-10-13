Khel Khel Mein marks the much-needed return of Akshay Kumar in a genre he aces - comedy. The film is now streaming on Netflix.

Director: Mudassar Aziz

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal

Where to watch: Now streaming on Netflix

Rating: 4 stars

A group of friends reunite to attend a wedding and decide to play a game where their phone would no longer be their private property. It would be accessible to everyone present in the room. What follows is a series of revelations and confrontations that make Khel Khel Mein a brilliant example of how to balance a comedy with tearjerking emotional drama.

Khel Khel Mein marks the much-needed return of Akshay Kumar in the comedy genre. Writer-director Mudassar Aziz deserves a lot of appreciation for remaking one of the most remade films, the Italian comedy-drama Perfect Strangers, and yet managing to give it a fresh feel. He also perfectly balances drama and comedy throughout the movie, utilising the ensemble star cast, and not making it an Akki show all the way.

From the first scene, we are taken back to the good old days when Akshay would bring the house down with his witty charm and impressive one-liners. The writing is crisp here, wasting no time in the setup. Rishabh Malik (Akshay Kumar), a plastic surgeon and an expert liar is on the verge of losing his wife Vartika Malik (Vaani Kapoor). Harpreet Singh (Ammy Virk) plays an entrepreneur, frustrated with his marital life and timid Punjabi wife Harpreet Kaur (Taapsee Pannu). Kabir (Fardeen Khan), the only bachelor from the pack, also deals with an identity crisis. Everyone is hiding their share of secrets, and dealing with their worst fears. As the story develops, their secrets get unveiled, bringing their worst nightmares to life.

Khel Khel Mein works because of the interesting screenplay. The first half takes time to build up the tension, but there are plenty of one-liners that will keep you laughing throughout. As the movie comes to the interval point, the story takes a dip. You feel the Sach Ka Saamna game gets a little sloppy. But soon, the film gains momentum with some major revelations and impactful dramatic moments. Soon after an emotional confrontation scene between Taapsee and Ammy, his sexuality gets questioned. The transition between such moments and the performances will make you laugh and leave you impressed by the treatment of some sensitive issues.

Akshay's effortless comic timing is thoroughly entertaining. But he is also impressive in a scene where he advises his teenage daughter about sex. Fardeen was a treat to watch, because his character has layers, and he showcased those complex emotions bravely. Ammy Virk has got a far better role than Bad Newz, and he justified his presence in the film. Taapsee was a complete surprise package. She channelised her Punjabiness to the max and gave some of the best moments in the second half. Even debutant Pragya Jaiswal has impressed with Aditya Seal.

The movie does have shortcomings. The screenplay looks dragged in the second half. The music or the songs aren't memorable. The only popular song from the album, Do U Know, plays in the end credits. The film isn't a clean family comedy as there are double-meaning and innuendo-laden one-liners. Apart from that, Khel Khel Mein deserves applause for giving out a laugh-riot that also talks about homosexuality, abusive work relationships, and troubled marriage life sensitively.

