Khel Khel Mein OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan's comedy

Also starring Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal, Khel Khel Mein will start streaming on Netflix from October 9.

Featuring Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal in the leading roles, the comedy drama Khel Khel Mein released on August 15 coinciding with the Independence Day and clashed at the box office with Stree 2 and Vedaa.

Now, within two months of its theatrical release, the film will start streaming on Netflix from October 9, this Wednesday. The streaming giant has made the announcement on its app, whose screenshot is going viral across social media. "An unhappily married couple and five friends decide to share every call or text they get over one night with each other. There's nothing to hide - right?", the summary of the movie reads on the OTT giant.





Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Khel Khel Mein is the official Hindi remake of the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers. Perfect Strangers is the world's most remade movie, as it has been remade more than 20 times in Germany, Greece, Spain, Turkey, France, South Korea, Mexico, China, Russia, Poland, Vietnam, Iceland, Japan, Romania, Israel, Egypt, and India among others nations.

Comparing the box office collections of the three Independence Day releases, Khel Khel Mein earned Rs 38 crore net in India and grossed Rs 55 crore worldwide, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. While the Akshay Kumar-starrer performed better than John Abraham and Sharvari's Vedaa that could only Rs 21 crore net in India and Rs 29 crore gross globally, the comedy couldn't even match upto the blockbuster success of Stree 2. The Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy broke multiple records as it collected over Rs 600 crore net in India and grossed Rs 845 crore worldwide.

