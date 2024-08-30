Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Apple iPhone 16 expected price in India: Battery, design, specifications and other details

Khel Khel Mein director Mudassar Aziz on film's journey, says finding success beyond first weekend is important

Shocking video: Liftman sneaks into house through lift in Noida, retreats after alarm turns on immediately

This tiny country has gained more wealth than US, UK, India, China since 2010, the name will leave you suprised

'I respect everyone but...': Jasprit Bumrah's savage reply to 'toughest batter to bowl' query goes viral - Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Apple iPhone 16 expected price in India: Battery, design, specifications and other details

Apple iPhone 16 expected price in India: Battery, design, specifications and other details

Khel Khel Mein director Mudassar Aziz on film's journey, says finding success beyond first weekend is important

Khel Khel Mein director Mudassar Aziz on film's journey, says finding success beyond first weekend is important

Shocking video: Liftman sneaks into house through lift in Noida, retreats after alarm turns on immediately

Shocking video: Liftman sneaks into house through lift in Noida, retreats after alarm turns on immediately

AI imagines Hollywood actresses in saree

AI imagines Hollywood actresses in saree

10 animals that can change their shapes

10 animals that can change their shapes

8 foods to avoid if you have high cholesterol

8 foods to avoid if you have high cholesterol

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Zoya Akhtar says she could have made these changes in Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor-starrer The Archies

Zoya Akhtar says she could have made these changes in Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor-starrer The Archies

Om Raut trolled for calling Prabhas 'flop-proof' star, saying Adipurush did well at box office: 'He doesn't want to...'

Om Raut trolled for calling Prabhas 'flop-proof' star, saying Adipurush did well at box office: 'He doesn't want to...'

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Khel Khel Mein director Mudassar Aziz on film's journey, says finding success beyond first weekend is important

Defending his film Khel Khel Mein's box office performance, director Mudassar Aziz said, "Films like Kantara and Pushpa: The Rise, when they started out, actually did box office numbers across a stretch of a number of days."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 09:50 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Khel Khel Mein director Mudassar Aziz on film's journey, says finding success beyond first weekend is important
Khel Khel Mein cast
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Featuring Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal in the leading roles, the comedy drama Khel Khel Mein released on August 15 coinciding with the Independence Day and clashed at the box office with Stree 2 and Vedaa. Though the film had a dull opening weekend, its box office numbers have considerably grown in the past two weeks. 

Khel Khel Mein director Mudassar Aziz has said his film has shown that there is potential for films to gain momentum over time rather than relying solely on their opening weekends. Talking to Hindustan Times about his film's box office performance, the filmmaker stated, "Films like Kantara and Pushpa: The Rise, when they started out, actually did box office numbers across a stretch of a number of days. OTT viewers are willing to give legs to a film without being swayed by box office numbers. When I see theatrical business, I see that there has been a change."

He admitted that Akshay Kumar-starrer's initial performance was a bit of a concern but now, he finds solace in the fact that Khel Khel Mein has seen a 100% growth in its numbers lately. Mudassar shared, "It would be wrong to say it doesn't shake you in the beginning. Slowly what seeps in is the fact that your acid test is coming from the reactions. Numbers can be governed by several factors. In some cases you will realise in the past that some films have landed up getting a great weekend, maybe only because of one song and then the film has found no legs. Or in another case, you may find that a film has got a great opening weekend because of a controversy. So I think in this ever changing dynamic of how films at the box office are faring, if the mettle of the film gets accepted, you find your way around that."

Though the director shared that some viewers are now discussing Khel Khel Mein for its content rather than box office performance, but still there are many who are still concerned about the film's business. "The unfortunate part is that even though a section of the audience and the trade is finally talking about the content of KKM and not the collections, it all boils down to people saying what's the box office business", Aziz concluded.

READ | Not Amitabh, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Salim-Javed; only person to win Filmfare Award for Sholay was...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gautam Adani's company to set up 2 new projects with Rs 3500 crore investment in...

Gautam Adani's company to set up 2 new projects with Rs 3500 crore investment in...

Amit Sial's social drama Tikdam to be screened for senior officials and government representatives in Lucknow

Amit Sial's social drama Tikdam to be screened for senior officials and government representatives in Lucknow

Kerala police files FIR against Malayalam actor Siddique over rape, criminal intimidation charges

Kerala police files FIR against Malayalam actor Siddique over rape, criminal intimidation charges

This member of Ambani family member owns maximim stake in Reliance, not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha, Akash, Anant

This member of Ambani family member owns maximim stake in Reliance, not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha, Akash, Anant

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio increases price of these prepaid plans with Netflix subscription; check new prices here

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio increases price of these prepaid plans with Netflix subscription; check new prices here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement