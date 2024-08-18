Twitter
Bollywood

Khel Khel Mein box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar film shows slight growth on Saturday, earns...

Despite facing stiff competition from Stree 2 and Vedaa, Khel Khel Mein showed growth on Saturday.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 08:36 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Khel Khel Mein box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar film shows slight growth on Saturday, earns...
Khel Khel Mein
Khel Khel Mein box office collection: Akshay Kumar's comedy-drama Khel Khel showed slight growth on Saturday. The movie, released along with box office juggernaut Stree 2 and John Abraham's Vedaa, has been struggling at the box office, despite earning positive reviews. 

As per the early estimates shared by the industry tracker portal, Sacnilk, Khel Khel Mein earned Rs 2.85 crores on Saturday. On Friday, the movie earned Rs 2.05 crores. The film showed a growth of 39% on Saturday. Till now, Khel Khel Mein earned Rs 9.95 crores. 

It will be interesting to see how much benefit Khel Khel Mein will reap from Sunday. As per going by the trend, the film might fail to cross even Rs 15 crores over the extended weekend. On the other hand, Stree 2 has already surpassed the lifetime collections of its prequel in three days. Vedaa is also racing ahead of Khel Khel Mein, though there isn't a major difference in both films' collections. 

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Khel Khel Mein also stars Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the comedy-drama is a remake of the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers.

Despite the dull phase, Akshay Kumar has an interesting lineup of movies. His upcoming films include Jolly LLB 3 alongside Arshad Warsi. He will also be seen in Welcome to The Jungle in the pipeline which also stars Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Kiku Sharda, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal among others. The multi-starrer film was earlier scheduled for December this year, however, there are reports that the movie can get postponed. 

Kumar will also be seen in Sky Force, which is a take on India's retaliatory attack on the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, described as India's first and deadliest airstrike. The film also stars Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan and is scheduled to release on October 2.

Read: Khel Khel Mein review: Akshay Kumar reclaims 'comedy king' throne in neatly balanced mix of laughter, tearjerking drama

