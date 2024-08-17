Khel Khel Mein box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar film drops on Friday, but earns better than Vedaa, collects...

On a working Friday, Khel Khel Mein suffered a big drop, but still, Akshay Kumar's film fared better than John Abraham's actioner Vedaa.

Khel Khel Mein box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar-starrer comedy-drama Khel Khel Mein was released on August 15, and opened on a disappointing note. However, Mudassir Aziz's directorial maintained the momentum at the box office on a working Friday. Akshay's film fared better than John Abraham's Vedaa.

As per the early estimate of the industry tracker portal Sacnilk, Khel Khel Mein earned Rs 1.90 crores on Friday. Khel Khel Mein earned Rs 5.05 crore on Thursday, and Rs 1.90 crore on Friday, taking the two-day total to Rs 6.95 crores. The collection isn't up to the mark, and the film has to perform better in the weekends, to sustain at the box office.

The biggest reason for Khel Khel Mein's underperformance is the dominance of Stree 2 at the box office. The Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao-starrer has grossed Rs 100 crores in two days and is on a spree to break several box office records.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Khel Khel Mein also stars Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the comedy-drama is a remake of the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers.

Despite the dull phase, Akshay Kumar has an interesting lineup of movies. His upcoming films include Jolly LLB 3 alongside Arshad Warsi. He will also be seen in Welcome to The Jungle in the pipeline which also stars Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Kiku Sharda, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal among others. The multi-starrer film was earlier scheduled for December this year, however, there are reports that the movie can get postponed.

Kumar will also be seen in Sky Force, which is a take on India's retaliatory attack on the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, described as India's first and deadliest airstrike. The film also stars Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan and is scheduled to release on October 2.

