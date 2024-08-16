Twitter
HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Khel Khel Mein box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar film fails to beat Vedaa despite positive reviews, earns just..

Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu's film witnesses the lowest opening amongst the Independence Day releases in Bollywood.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 08:59 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Khel Khel Mein box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar film fails to beat Vedaa despite positive reviews, earns just..
Khel Khel Mein box office collection
According to a report in Sacnilk, Khel Khel Mein earned only Rs 5 crore on day 1 of its release. This is the lowest collection amongst the Independence Day releases. Stree 2 registered the biggest opening and collected, Rs 54.35 crore, and John Abraham’s Vedaa collected Rs 6.52 crore at the box office. 

Initially sold more advance tickets than Vedaa, but Vedaa outperformed in spot bookings and had better showcasing due to its broader appeal. However, due to positive word of mouth, Khel Khel Mein is expected to pick up pace this weekend. 

Akshay Kumar’s performance in the comedy-drama is being appreciated by the audience. The fans are happy to see Akshay ‘back in form’ in Khel Khel Mein, it will be interesting to see if the movie will be able to cross the Rs 20 crore mark by Monday. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Khel Khel Mein also stars Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the comedy-drama is a remake of the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has an interesting lineup of movies. He has Jolly LLB 3 alongside Arshad Warsi in the pipeline. He also has Welcome to The Jungle in the pipeline which also stars Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Kiku Sharda, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal among others. The multi-starrer film is scheduled to hit the theatres in December this year. Not only this, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in the movie Sky Force, which is a take on India's retaliatory attack on Sargodha airbase of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, described as India's first and deadliest airstrike. The film also stars Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan and is scheduled to release on October 2.

