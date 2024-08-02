Khel Khel Mein: Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan invite 'stree aur purush' for their 'hilarious' Sach Ka Saamna, fans react

Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Ammy Virk-starrer Khel Khel Mein will be clashing with Stree, and the makers have invited 'stree aur purush' to watch this 'wicked comedy.'

Khel Khel Mein: Director Mudassar Aziz (Pati Patni Aur Woh fame) brings another 'rib-tickling' comedy entertainer Khel Khel Mein with Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, and Vaani Kapoor. The official trailer of the film was dropped on Friday, and it left moviegoers amazed.

As far as the trailer goes, Akshay, Fardeen, Ammy, and their respective partners play a game for a night, and they keep their mobile phones unlocked and accessible to everyone present in the room. What follows is a series of revelations, where every character gets exposed to hiding a secret. The movie also stars Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal in key roles.

As soon as the trailer was released online, several netizens called it a surprise and 'perfect comeback' of Akshay Kumar. A few netizens also praised the reunion of Akshay and Fardeen after Heyy Babyy (2007). An internet user wrote, "Akshay X Fardeen = Heyy Babyy Vibes." Another internet user wrote, "Akshay Kumar in a comedy role is pure gold! The real king is back." One of the netizens wrote, "Jise Dekho phone mein Zindagi ghusa hua. Truth of society." A netizen wrote, "This film will bring success for this year 100% Comeback Akshay Kumar."

The film will be released in the cinemas on August 15. Interestingly it will clash with a horror-comedy entertainer, Stree 2. At the end of the trailer, the makers smartly added the reference to the Shraddha Kapoor-starrer, inviting 'stree aur purush' to cinemas. Apart from Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein will face competition with John Abraham's Vedaa, and Chiyyan Vikram's Thanglaan.

