'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11': Shweta Tiwari opens up on Sourabh Raaj Jain’s elimination - watch

The show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' is one of the most popular among viewers. The show provides an exciting experience for both the audience and the competitors by challenging contestants to face their fears and prove themselves.

Shweta Tiwari, who was recently seen in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’, has spoken out about Sourabh Raaj Jain's startling eviction in the show.

When questioned about Sourabh's elimination by the paparazzo, the actress was spotted with her daughter Palak Tiwari, outside the gym.

She said, "He was a deserving contestant and shouldn't have been eliminated. But the format of the show was such that one had to be nominated. I think he (Arjun) could have chosen someone else but it's done now. We have come home now."

When asked if the show's creators favour Arjun Bijlani, he said no. She shared, "I don't think they are favouring a particular contestant. But I felt in that act, Vishal had done better. Even Arjun had lost in some stunts."

Watch the video here-

Shweta also told the paparazzi that she wished Anushka Sen, who celebrated her birthday today, and that the tiny one was pampered on set and that she was the 'jaan' of them all.

As far as the elimination task is concerned, Arjun Bijlani selected Sourabh Raaj Jain for the elimination stunt. Mahekk Chahal and Anushka Sen were his opponents. For not following the rules, Mahekk was given a 5-minute penalty. Even so, she outpaced Sourabh.