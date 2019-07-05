'Khandaani Shafakhaana': Diana Penty-Badshah recreate 'Sheher Ki Ladki' magic with Raveena Tandon-Suniel Shetty

It was reported only a few days back that Diana Penty has stepped into the shoes of Raveena Tandon as she grooves to the recreation of Raveena's iconic song 'Sheher Ki Ladki'. The makers however had another surprise in mind for us.

The song 'Sheher Ki Ladki' which appears in Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma and Badshah starrer Khandaani Shafakhana, features the original leads Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty too. Although the song is introudced and majorly continues with Diana Penty and Badshah, Raveena and Suniel's special appearance is quite the pleasant surprise.

Diana Penty dons various outfits which are assumed to be worn only in metroplitan cities. Badshah, meanwhile, appears to be smitten by her beauty. When the two are having a moment, the viewers are introduced to Raveena and Suneil's characters in a rather 'racy' entry.

Khandaani Shafakhana is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta. The team wrapped up the shooting of their movie before Sonakshi Sinha went on to celebrate her birthday with them earlier this month (on June 2). Mayur Sharma has kept the production design simple, making utmost use of real location, in the film which is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Divya Khosla Kumar and Krishan Kumar.