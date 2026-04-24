FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli stars with 81 as RCB beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets, climb to second spot in points table

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews heatwave preparedness measures, set to launch awareness campaigns

Khalnayak Returns: Sanjay Dutt reveals he got idea for movie in Yedwada jail, took inputs from jail inmates: '4000 qaidiyon ne story di mujhe'

AAP to demand disqualification of Raghav Chadha, others from Rajya Sabha for joining BJP

US-Iran peace talks second round on? Iranian FM Araghchi to reach Pakistan tonight

RCB vs GT: Sai Sudharsan scripts history, breaks Chris Gayle’s all-time IPL record with stunning knock

MI vs CSK: Did Mumbai Indians misuse concussion rule? Head coach responds to controversy

'Didn't work out for us': KKR's IPL-winning coach finally reacts to Shreyas Iyer’s exit from franchise

RBI cancels Paytm Payments Bank's license after years of restrictions

Lawrence of Punjab: Docuseries on Lawrence Bishnoi might never release, I&B ministry cites 'serious concerns' over 'glorification of crime'

  • LATEST
IPL 2026: Virat Kohli stars with 81 as RCB beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets, climb to second spot in points table

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli stars with 81 as RCB beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews heatwave preparedness measures, set to launch awareness campaigns

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews heatwave preparedness measures

Khalnayak Returns: Sanjay Dutt reveals he got idea for movie in Yedwada jail, took inputs from jail inmates: '4000 qaidiyon ne story di mujhe'

Khalnayak Returns: Sanjay Dutt reveals he got idea for movie in Yedwada jail

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details

Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna

Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy gave chartbuster party songs

Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Khalnayak Returns: Sanjay Dutt reveals he got idea for movie in Yedwada jail, took inputs from jail inmates: '4000 qaidiyon ne story di mujhe'

Sanjay Dutt is bringing back his iconic character Ballu Balram in Khalnayak Returns, and it all happened because of his jailmates in Yedwada Jail, that inspired him to make Khalnayak Returns.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 24, 2026, 10:46 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Khalnayak Returns: Sanjay Dutt reveals he got idea for movie in Yedwada jail, took inputs from jail inmates: '4000 qaidiyon ne story di mujhe'
Sanjay Dutt in Khalnayak Returns
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid the blockbuster run of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Sanjay Dutt has surprised his fans and moviegoers by announcing Khalnayak Returns. On Friday, Sanjay Dutt held a press conference, unveiling the first look of the sequel to his iconic blockbuster Khal Nayak (1993). With Khalnayak Returns, Sanjay reprised the role of Ballu Balram. The first look left the audience pleasantly surprised, and it established the hype for good. The unveiling was attended by Sanjay's wife, Manyata Dutt, along with Jio Studios' Jyoti Deshpande, Aspect Entertainment's Abhishek Sharma, and the maker of the original classic, Subhash Ghai. 

Sanjay Dutt got inspired 

After the unveiling of the first look, Sanjay interacted with the media, answering all the questions gracefully. When DNA asked Sanjay when he got the idea to take ahead the sequel, he instantly confessed, "Iska idea mujhe jail mein aaya tha." Sanju laughed and further added, "Main waha jail mein gaane bajata tha. Toh baar-baar sabse zyada demand Khal Nayak ki hoti thi. Toh maine pucha ki agar Khal Nayak agar phir se banaye, toh kaun dekhega." Sanjay asked his jailmates to check the interest, and the reply shocked him. He added, "4000 qaidyon mein se sabne haath upar kiya." 

Watch Khalnayak Returns first look

The Bad Boy further added that he asked the inmates to share their basic idea, storyline of the film, and he got an idea for Part 2 from the suggestion of a jailmate. "Mujhe time laga 4000 page padhne mein, but uss mein se mujhe ek thought acha laga." 

When Sanjay Dutt called Subash Ghai to approve the story

The actor revealed that after he found the basic story of Khalnayak Returns, he called Subhash Ghai and discussed the film with him. Dutt added that when he was on parole, he called Ghai at his place. Sanju narrated the idea, and Ghai got excited, and that's how the journey of Khalnayak Returns started. The film has not gone on the floors, and other details will revealed later.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IPL 2026: Virat Kohli stars with 81 as RCB beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets, climb to second spot in points table
IPL 2026: Virat Kohli stars with 81 as RCB beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews heatwave preparedness measures, set to launch awareness campaigns
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews heatwave preparedness measures
Khalnayak Returns: Sanjay Dutt reveals he got idea for movie in Yedwada jail, took inputs from jail inmates: '4000 qaidiyon ne story di mujhe'
Khalnayak Returns: Sanjay Dutt reveals he got idea for movie in Yedwada jail
AAP to demand disqualification of Raghav Chadha, others from Rajya Sabha for joining BJP
AAP to demand disqualification of Raghav Chadha, others from RS
US-Iran peace talks second round on? Iranian FM Araghchi to reach Pakistan tonight
US-Iran peace talks on? Iranian FM Araghchi to reach Pak tonight
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna
Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy gave chartbuster party songs
Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy
The TIME100 Gala: From Nita Ambani, Hailey Bieber to Dakota Johnson, global icons dazzle red carpet; see viral pics
The TIME100 Gala: From Nita Ambani, Hailey Bieber to Dakota Johnson, global
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation amid ‘sugar daddy’ relationship and luxury gifts allegations; know more
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGINALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement