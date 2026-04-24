Khalnayak Returns: Sanjay Dutt reveals he got idea for movie in Yedwada jail, took inputs from jail inmates: '4000 qaidiyon ne story di mujhe'

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BOLLYWOOD
Sanjay Dutt is bringing back his iconic character Ballu Balram in Khalnayak Returns, and it all happened because of his jailmates in Yedwada Jail, that inspired him to make Khalnayak Returns.
Amid the blockbuster run of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Sanjay Dutt has surprised his fans and moviegoers by announcing Khalnayak Returns. On Friday, Sanjay Dutt held a press conference, unveiling the first look of the sequel to his iconic blockbuster Khal Nayak (1993). With Khalnayak Returns, Sanjay reprised the role of Ballu Balram. The first look left the audience pleasantly surprised, and it established the hype for good. The unveiling was attended by Sanjay's wife, Manyata Dutt, along with Jio Studios' Jyoti Deshpande, Aspect Entertainment's Abhishek Sharma, and the maker of the original classic, Subhash Ghai.
Sanjay Dutt got inspired
After the unveiling of the first look, Sanjay interacted with the media, answering all the questions gracefully. When DNA asked Sanjay when he got the idea to take ahead the sequel, he instantly confessed, "Iska idea mujhe jail mein aaya tha." Sanju laughed and further added, "Main waha jail mein gaane bajata tha. Toh baar-baar sabse zyada demand Khal Nayak ki hoti thi. Toh maine pucha ki agar Khal Nayak agar phir se banaye, toh kaun dekhega." Sanjay asked his jailmates to check the interest, and the reply shocked him. He added, "4000 qaidyon mein se sabne haath upar kiya."
Watch Khalnayak Returns first look
The Bad Boy further added that he asked the inmates to share their basic idea, storyline of the film, and he got an idea for Part 2 from the suggestion of a jailmate. "Mujhe time laga 4000 page padhne mein, but uss mein se mujhe ek thought acha laga."
When Sanjay Dutt called Subash Ghai to approve the story
The actor revealed that after he found the basic story of Khalnayak Returns, he called Subhash Ghai and discussed the film with him. Dutt added that when he was on parole, he called Ghai at his place. Sanju narrated the idea, and Ghai got excited, and that's how the journey of Khalnayak Returns started. The film has not gone on the floors, and other details will revealed later.