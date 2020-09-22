'Khaali Peeli' Trailer: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Pandey run from Jaideep Ahlawat in action-packed 'masala' film

Ishaan Khatter is back after two years, this time with Ananya Panday and Jaideep Ahlawat in 'Khaali Peeli', the trailer of which was released on Tuesday.

The film promises to keep audiences at the edge of the seat right from the start where Ananya and Ishaan seem to be on a run to save their lives from the antagonist played by Jaideep Ahlawat.

From what we understood so far, Khaali Peeli's trailer shows how Ananya and Ishaan's characters are running away from the bad guys after the former steals a bag full of jewellery after which they strike a partnership. However, their fun is interrupted by the goons of Jaideep Ahlawat who want them by hook or crook. This fun and the mad ride will surely leave you intrigued and excited about the film.

The teaser of the Ali Abbas Zafar film had been unveiled a month back and to say the least, Ishaan had got the grasp on the 'tapori' language used in Mumbai.

Directed by Maqbool Khan, 'Khaali Peeli' is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. The shooting of the film had come to a halt due to the lockdown. Ananya had gone on to reveal that it happened when just a day of their shooting was left. Initially, Khaali Peeli was meant to release in theatres, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theaters have been shut down and hence, it will release on an OTT platform, ZeePlex on October 2, 2020.

Two songs from the movie have also been released till now-- Tehas Nehas and another dance number titled Duniya Sharma Jayegi.

On the work front, Ananya will also be filming for her next with director Shakun Batra in Goa soon. Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa are part of the untitled film by Dharma Productions.