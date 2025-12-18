KGF, Salaar assistant director Kirtan Nadagouda's four-year-old son dies in lift accident, Pawan Kalyan offers condolences

Kirtan Nadagouda's four-and-a-half-year-old son Sonarsh K Nadagouda lost his life after getting trapped inside a lift. Kirtan assisted Prashanth Neel in the two KGF films led by Yash, and Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire.

Pawan Kalyan has expressed his condolences to filmmaker Kirtan Nadagouda, who worked as an assistant director on the two KGF films and Salaar, following the tragic death of his son in a lift accident. His four-and-a-half-year-old Sonarsh K Nadagouda lost his life after getting trapped inside a lift. The heartbreaking incident has sent shockwaves through the film fraternity and beyond, while the family is yet to issue an official statement on the tragedy.

The Telugu superstar and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan confirmed Sonarsh’s death and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the grieving family. He took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, "The tragic death of director Sri Kirtan Nadagowda's son is heartbreaking. The tragedy that befell the family of Sri Kirtan Nadagowda, who works in Telugu and Kannada film industries, has left me deeply saddened."

"Chiranjeevi Sonarsh K. Nadagowda, son of Sri Kirtan and Smt. Samrudhi Patel Nadagouda, has passed away. I was deeply saddened to learn about the death of four-and-a-half-year-old Sonarsh, who got stuck in a lift. I express my deepest condolences to Sri Kirtan and Smt. Samrudhi. I pray to the Almighty to give the couple the courage to overcome the grief of their son", he further added.

In November itself, Kirtan's directorial debut was announced with a grand pooja ceremony. The upcoming horror film will be produced by the Telugu production house Mythri Movie Makers and Prasanth Neel, whom Kirtan assisted in the Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2, and Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.

