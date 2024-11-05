Prashanth Neel finally broke the silence over the mega clash of Dunki and Salaar Part One and admitted that clashes do affect the movie business.

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki clashed with Prabhas' Salaar Part One Ceasefire. The two anticipated movies, released on Christmas weekend, December 21, registered one of the biggest clashes of the year. Salaar director Prashanth Neel (who also directed Yash's blockbuster KGF franchise) has reacted to clashing with SRK, Rajkumar Hirani's dramedy. While speaking to CNN News18, Prashanth admitted that Dunki's release date was announced way before Salaar, and he also apologised for the clash.

Neel said, "That was the only date we had. We apologise to (Dunki’s) team also. They announced the (release date) first. It is not a good thing for anybody to be putting their movie on the date which has been announced (by someone else). They had announced the film’s release date a year before so apologies from the whole team of Salaar to the team of Dunki." Neel further revealed why the Salaar went on the same date as Dunki, "We did not want a situation like that to come. They are obviously colossal, Shah Rukh sir and Rajkumar sir are colossal. We didn’t want a situation like that. But it came up only because of the astrology and everything else."

Salaar Part One Ceasefire stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. Made with a reported budget of Rs 270 crores, the movie earned Rs 404 crores in India and Rs 611 crore worldwide. The movie will be followed by Salaar Part Two.

Dunki, Rajkumar Hirani's directorial debut, marks his first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. The two missed out on collaborating on Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Iditios. The movie stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, Boman Irani, and Vikram Kochhar in key roles. Made with a reported budget of Rs 120 crores, the movie grossed Rs 400 crores worldwide.

