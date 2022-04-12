KGF Chapter 2 star Sanjay Dutt gives marital advice to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt ahead of their rumoured wedding

Ahead of Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's rumoured wedding, decorations were seen arriving at Ranbir's Vastu residence complex in Bandra with pastel carpets, and rustic wooden tables. The festivities are reported to kick off on April 13. As per reports, Ranbir and Alia will have an intimate house wedding and Ranbir's place of residence, RK Studios and Krishna Raj Bungalow will host their guests for the celebrations, which are speculated to go on for a week.

While there has been no official confirmation on the wedding date, the preparations at Ranbir's residence, make it apparent that the nuptials will take place soon.

Meanwhile, KGF Chapter 2 star Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen essaying the role of the antagonist Adheera in the film, recently shared a message for Ranbir Kapoor, ahead of his rumoured wedding with Alia Bhatt.

When Sanjay Dutt was asked about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding during the promotions of his upcoming film KGF Chapter 2, the senior actor, who was unaware of the wedding date, shared a message for the soon-to-be-married couple. He told ETimes, "If he is getting married, I am really happy for him. Alia was literally born and brought up in front of me. Marriage is a commitment they are making to each other. And they have to stick by that, hold each other’s hands and move ahead in happiness, peace and glory. Make kids soon Ranbir, and stay happy!"

Ranbir had played Sanjay in the latter's biopic, Sanju. Alia was Sanjay Dutt's co-star in Sadak 2.

Ranbir and Alia had couple had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.