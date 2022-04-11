KGF Chapter 2 star Sanjay Dutt aka Adheera looks intense as he hits the gym, see photo

Sanjay Dutt fans have been waiting in anticipation for the release of 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' that promises to be bigger and better than the original. The superstar made headlines when the makers announced his casting in the film as 'Adheera', Yash aka Rocky's nemesis in the film.

Recently, Sanjay Dutt hit the gym with a vengeance and treated his fans to his intense workout as he piles on the muscle and showcases what the audience can expect from him and his character in the film.

The star posted an image of his rugged appearance, pulling off the tattooed and pierced look like a pro as he lifted weights and trained his arms.

Sanjay Dutt captioned the image, "THE DEVIL WHISPERS "You can't withstand the storm." THE WARRIOR REPLIED "I am the storm." He followed it up with #duttstheway.

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, KGF actor Yash and director Prashanth Neel interacted with Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar where they talked about the process of developing KGF into the big name that it is today.

During the conversation, Prashanth mentioned that KGF's 8 year-long journey gave them the confidence which helped them take the film to another level. The filmmaker said, "When we started we never thought that we would be where we are today." Crediting Yash, Neel extended his gratitude and said, "The only person that had this vision was Yash. We started this as a small Kannada project and today the film is really big and the expectations are very high."

Adding more to the discussion, he said, "Initially, it was meant to be a Kannada movie. However, Yash helped cinematic comedy in the same way he wrote the script. This movie is coming to a release. It feels like I am marrying off my daughter."

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film 'Salaar' starring Prabhas.

