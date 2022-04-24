KGF Chapter 2: Shilpa Shetty watches Yash's film with family, delivers his famous 'violence' dialogue

Shilpa Shetty watched KGF 2

Shilpa Shetty is in love with Rocky Bhai aka Yash, as she has watched KGF Chapter 2, and she can't stop praising his bravua performance. Shilpa Shetty was spotted with her mother, husband Raj Kundra stepping out from a multiplex. The actress and her family got spotted, and the actress even posed for the paps.

While clicking Shilpa, the photographers congratulated her on her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. Then they quickly asked which movie she has seen. Shilpa said, "Maine KGF dekha." Then the paps asked her to point out the best part about the film. To which she replied by mouthing Yash's famous dialogue, "Violence...violence...violence, I don't like it...I avoid. But violence likes me. I love Yash."

Here's Shilpa's review of KGF Chapter 2

KGF Chapter 2 has made approximately Rs 750 crore at the global box office in its first eight days. The film's enormous success can be seen in the fact that it made a solid Rs 30 crore on Thursday, which is traditionally the weakest day for box office receipts. Despite the fact that the film's box office earnings are expected to be impacted by Shahid Kapoor's Jersey's Friday release, trade analysts predict another solid weekend for the picture, which might see it reach the critical Rs 1000 crore mark in the following days.

READ: KGF Chapter 2 box office collection (Hindi): Analysts predict Yash's film to beat RRR day 1 earnings

The film has already surpassed the Rs 800 crore mark in just ten days, much to everyone's pleasure! That's right, you read that correctly. As far as Hindi version is concerned, the film has nearly collected Rs 300 crore.

Confirming this Taran Adarsh wrote, “#KGF2 continues its Blockbuster run... Remains first choice of moviegoers, despite a new release [#Jersey]... Expect major growth on [second] Sat and Sun... Will join ₹ 300 cr Club on [second] Sat/Sun... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr. Total: ₹ 280.19 cr. #India biz. #Hindi”

For the unversed, also released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, K.G.F: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.