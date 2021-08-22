â€˜KGF Chapter 2â€™: Sanjay Dutt, Yash, Raveena Tandon starrer release date announced â€“ Details inside

The makers of the highly anticipated period action movie "KGF: Chapter 2," which stars South actor Yash, said on Sunday that the film will now be released in theatres on April 14, 2022.

The film, directed by Prashanth Neel, was originally scheduled to be released in July of this year but was postponed owing to the country's coronavirus pandemic.

Both 'Salaar' and 'KGF: Chapter 2' are launching on the same day, which is a great surprise for director Prashanth Neel's fans and following. 'KGF: Chapter 2''s producers announced on Twitter on Sunday, August 22nd, that the film will be released in theatres on April 14, 2022.

Sharing the release date of KGF: Chapter 2, makers wrote, “The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve, but the eventuality is as promised. We will be out in theatres on April 14th 2022. #KGF2onApr14"

‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is directed by Prashanth Neel and stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, and Achyuth Kumar. On April 14, 2022, the film will be released in many languages. On July 16, the thriller was set to be released in theatres. However, due to the new coronavirus epidemic, it was postponed.

Prashanth Neel, on the other side, is also the director of Prabhas' Salaar’. Prabhas and Shruti Hassan feature in the key roles in this action thriller. The film's second schedule was recently completed by the actors and crew. The first look of ‘Rajamanaar’, directed by Vijay Kiragandur and produced by Hombale Films, will be presented on August 23.