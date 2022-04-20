KGF Chapter 2: KRK praises Yash after deleting tweets bashing film, calls him 'biggest superstar'

YASH-KRK | Twitter/File photo

In a surprise move, self-proclaimed film critic Kamal R Khan aka KRK on Wednesday took to his verified Twitter handle to heap praise on KGF Chapter 2 star Yash. Calling Yash the "biggest superstar in Bollywood and South", KRK congratulated the actor on the massive success of KGF Chapter 2.

In a tweet, KRK wrote, "Congratulations to @TheNameIsYash for becoming the biggest super star in Bollywood and south. His film #KGFChapter2 will do ₹500Cr+ lifetime business in Hindi only."

Check out his tweet below:

Congratulations to @TheNameIsYash for becoming the biggest super star in Bollywood and south. His film #KGFChapter2 will do ₹500Cr+ lifetime business in Hindi only. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 19, 2022

Why do we call the move surprising? Well, that is because earlier, KRK has bashed Yash's film KGF Chapter 2 and called it "torture". KRK had even said that watching the film would be a "waste of money" and "time".

"Film #KGF2 is a Top class torture of 3hours. It is a wastage of money and time in the name of filmmaking. If this film will work at the box office then Bollywood is finished. Because if Bollywood will make such a film, then the film will be a sure shot disaster. Rating #AaaThoo!," KRK had tweeted.

He further wrote in a separate tweet, "India’s military + airforce + navy are not able to fight against one man #Rocky! And now Rocky has entered in the office of PM of India by force and threatening her. Superb! Prashant Bhai so now, how will India fight with Pakistan and China? #KGFChapter2review."

India’s military + airforce + navy are not able to fight against one man #Rocky! And now Rocky has entered in the office of PM of India by force and threatening her. Superb! Prashant Bhai so now, how will India fight with Pakistan and China? #KGFChapter2review — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 14, 2022

Film #KGF2 is a Top class torture of 3hours. It is a wastage of money and time in the name of filmmaking. If this film will work at the box office then Bollywood is finished. Because if Bollywood will make such a film, then the film will be a sure shot disaster. Rating #AaaThoo! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 14, 2022

In a now-deleted tweet, KRK had also written while watching the film,""30 minutes film #KGF2 has gone and I don’t know what the hell is going on. So much dialogue Bazi Ki Dimaag Ka Dahi Ho Gaya! It’s 10 times bigger C******pa than #RRR!"

For his negative tweets about KGF Chapter 2, KRK was brutally trolled on Twitter.

Meanwhile, KGF Chapter 2 is wreaking havoc at the box office. The film has minted over Rs 600 crore at the worldwide box office and its Hindi version is inching close to the Rs 250 crore mark.