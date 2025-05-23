BOLLYWOOD
Suniel Shetty, Sooraj Pancholi, and Vivek Oberoi-starrer Kesari Veer does pay a fitting homage to unsung warriors who sacrificed their lives to protect the Somnath temple, and ultimately the faith of millions.
Director: Prince Dhiman
Star cast: Suniel Shetty, Sooraj Pancholi, Vivek Oberoi, Akanksha Sharma
Runtime: 2hr 21mins
Where to watch: In cinemas
Rating: 3.5 stars
Based on the unsung hero from the 14th century who sacrificed his life to protect Somnath Temple from the Tughluq, Kesari Veer is about Hamirji Gohil (Sooraj Pancholi), who wages war to end the atrocity of the Tughluq Empire's Sultan Zafar Jallaludin Khan (Vivek Oberoi), who aims to destroy Somnath Mandir. Hamirji forms an army with rebels led by Vegdaji (Suniel Shetty), Rajputs, and villagers, unleashing wrath on 1000s soldiers. How will Hamirji succeed? This is something you should witness on the big screen.
War dramas and biopics on brave warriors are the flavour of the year. Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath is another saga based on the valour of Shiv Bhakts who laid their lives to protect their identity and the faith of millions.
First things first, I didn't have much expectation from the film. But by the end of the film, I'm pretty surprised as it exceeded my expectations. Blame it on the poor promotion or bland trailer, Kesari Veer is more than what you have seen in the promos, which will leave you emotional for Hamirji and his army.
The film starts with Saurashtra, where Prince Hamirji is still trying to get a grasp of his kingdom and people. Soon, he crosses paths with Zafar, leading to his defeat. With this, Hamirji achieves his objective to rise for his people. As the movie progresses, it becomes more interesting. The film goes through a routine romance with Rajal (Akansha Sharma), love and hate between the prince and his people, but it leads to the brilliant third act that takes the film to another level.
Speaking about the performances, Suniel Shetty is the scene-stealer of the film. He got the best entry scene of recent times. He brings much weightage to the drama, and carries the film even through the weak first half. Apart from the action scenes, Suniel shines in the emotional moments he had with his on-screen daughter, Akansha.
Watch the trailer of Kesari Veer
Sooraj Pancholi surprises as Hamirji. He's the main character, and he improves with the pace of the film. In the first half, he looks a little lost, and it seems like the character was too heavy for him. However, he gets into the skin of a warrior king, and gives clap-worthy moments in the climax. Debutant Akansha Sharma is promising, but her character does give a deja vu of Devsena from Baahubali. Vivek Oberoi is another star who steals the attention whenever he appears. He looks menacing, and his subtle humour adds more value to his character. He isn't a usual, ruthless, barbaric ruler. Vivek once again proves that he's effortless in playing baddie. Bhavya Gandhi (Tapu of TMKOC) also lends good support. Special mention to action choreography and war set pieces in the second half, which were impressive and hold your attention.
Raj Dhiman's direction is weak in the first half, but he recovers from the fault with a strong second half. Speaking about shortcomings, the film suffers from a dull first half. In some scenes, Sooraj lacked the required intensity, especially during the interval block. A war drama needs a solid BGM, and Kesari Veer fell short in this department as well. The songs were a big letdown. A few portions in the climax give a deja vu of Chhaava. However, overall, Kesari Veer ends on a high note, and it will evoke you emotionally, and that's a big win for the team.
